City of Tacoma to Accept Window Replacement Grant Applications March 7-28 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

As part of efforts to alleviate ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tacoma’s small business community, Mayor Victoria Woodards recently announced the availability of $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, establishing a Window Replacement Grant Program to offset costs incurred replacing windows broken at their business location. Program details, informed by input from the City Council’s Economic Development Committee, were developed by the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department.

Eligible small businesses based in Tacoma, with no more than 15 full-time equivalent employees, may submit an application starting March 7, 2022 at 8 AM for a Window Replacement Grant. The deadline for submitting a grant application is March 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM. Grant recipients will be selected via random lottery and notified on April 6, 2022.

Window Replacement Grant Program details are available now at makeittacoma.com. The online grant application will be available at makeittacoma.com starting March 7, 2022 at 8 AM in English, Khmer, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese. Language assistance is also available upon request. Questions, or requests to receive information in alternate formats, can be directed to windowreplacement@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5208.