Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present the 2022 State of the City Address in a Virtual Format – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2022 State of the City Address on March 10 at 6 PM. This year’s theme is Stronger: Many Voices, One Community. Topics covered during her address will include affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, and recovery from the global health and economic crisis.

Kevin B. Dull, who has years of leadership in our business community from his time with the Chamber of Commerce and the medical service sector, and Tara Ryan, who is chair of the Mayor’s Youth Commission, will serve as co-emcees.

Also featured in the program are Connie McCloud from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians who will provide the tribal blessing as she has in previous years, Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine who will provide a spoken word performance, and the Choir of the Christian Church of American Samoa of Fort Lewis, WA who will provide the national anthem and closing choral performance.

Follow the State of the City Address live!

Mayor Woodards’ remarks can be viewed on TV Tacoma or tvtacoma.com, on the City of Tacoma’s Facebook page and on Zoom.

On Click! (via Rainier Connect), TV Tacoma is available within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County:

On channel 512 in high definition

On channel 12 in standard definition

On channel 21 in standard definition in University Place

On Comcast, TV Tacoma is available:

On channel 321 in high definition within Tacoma city limits and in Pierce County

On channel 12 in standard definition within Tacoma city limits

On channel 21 in Pierce County

Not available in University Place

The State of the City will also be available in Spanish. It will simulcast live on VT Radio Universal at vtradiouniversal.com, on TuneIn Radio and on the VT Radio Universal Facebook page.

There is an audio-only option available through Zoom by dialing (253) 215-8782 and entering 872 1069 1150 for the event ID and 903745 for the event passcode.

TV Tacoma will serve as the pool camera, and will provide 16 feeds (HD-SDI) to share out to the media. Please come to the Municipal Services Center at 1224 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Tacoma to utilize.

Community members are encouraged to host virtual, COVID-safe watch parties and tag themselves using #SOTC253.