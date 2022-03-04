Strickland Advances Bill to Fund and Improve Our Coast Guard – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On March 2, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) voted to advance the bipartisan Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 to the full House of Representatives. This critical legislation provides funding for the Coast Guard to improve and modernize its operations while bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure.

“Our Coast Guard plays a critical role in protecting coastal communities, securing our ports and waterways, and defending our nation from threats,” said Strickland. “I am proud to help advance this bipartisan legislation through the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee so that members of our Coast Guard have the tools they need to properly protect the South Sound and Washington State’s coastline.”

During this markup, Strickland secured multiple priorities in helping advance this legislation. They include the Protecting Our Marine Mammals Act, led by Congressman Rick Larsen and cosponsored by Strickland, which protects marine mammals that live in the South Sound like orca, dolphins, seals, and whales. Strickland also cosponsored and voted to secure the Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure (BOATS) Act, which authorizes the seizure of Russian-owned ships to further combat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Coast Guard Authorization Act: