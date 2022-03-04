Strickland Advances Bill to Fund and Improve Our Coast Guard – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.
On March 2, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) voted to advance the bipartisan Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 to the full House of Representatives. This critical legislation provides funding for the Coast Guard to improve and modernize its operations while bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure.
“Our Coast Guard plays a critical role in protecting coastal communities, securing our ports and waterways, and defending our nation from threats,” said Strickland. “I am proud to help advance this bipartisan legislation through the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee so that members of our Coast Guard have the tools they need to properly protect the South Sound and Washington State’s coastline.”
During this markup, Strickland secured multiple priorities in helping advance this legislation. They include the Protecting Our Marine Mammals Act, led by Congressman Rick Larsen and cosponsored by Strickland, which protects marine mammals that live in the South Sound like orca, dolphins, seals, and whales. Strickland also cosponsored and voted to secure the Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure (BOATS) Act, which authorizes the seizure of Russian-owned ships to further combat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
The Coast Guard Authorization Act:
- Authorizes the Coast Guard’s operations and support (O&S) account at $9.28 billion for FY22 and $10.21 billion for FY23, a 3 percent increase above the FY22 presidential budget request.
- Authorizes the Coast Guard’s Procurement, Construction, and Improvements (PC&I) account at $3.3 billion for FY22 and $3.48 billion for FY23. Of this amount, $585 million for each of FY22 and FY23 is authorized for CG shoreside infrastructure improvements. This authorization, representing a 100% increase over the president’s FY22 proposed budget, will help chip away at the CG’s $3 billion shoreside infrastructure backlog, bolster facility resiliency, and improve living and working conditions for Coast Guard servicemembers.
- Authorizes the Coast Guard’s research and development (R&D) account at $14.3 million for FY22 and $14.6 million for FY23, a 2 percent increase over FY21 authorization levels.
- Includes new directives for the Coast Guard include provisions that will improve the representation of women and racial or ethnic minorities among active-duty members, direct the Coast Guard to supply a report to improve the Coast Guard Great Lakes icebreaking program, enhance Coast Guard vessel readiness by encouraging the use of automated technologies, and require the Coast Guard respond to NTSB recommendations.
- Includes provisions that will improve maritime safety and oil spill response, create new safety measures for DUKW-type amphibious boats, and require vessels to utilize anchor alarms to keep position while anchored.
- Includes the Safer Seas Act, a bill to combat sexual assault and sexual harassment (SASH) in the commercial maritime industry. The bill was prompted by recent allegations of sexual violence at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, its Sea Year program, and throughout the maritime industry. The language clarifies the ability of the Coast Guard to revoke or deny mariner licenses for individuals convicted of SASH, mandates a rulemaking on safe alcohol possession by crewmembers, requires video and audio surveillance on board vessels, and extends the current statute of limitations for civil cases under title 46 to five years for instances of SASH. These provisions are supported by maritime unions, Maritime Legal Aid & Advocacy, and the Transportation Trades Department (AFL-CIO).
