Documentary film reveals truth about public schools – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Freedom Foundation.

WHOSE CHILDREN ARE THEY? is the groundbreaking and powerfully persuasive movie documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.

The 2+ hour documentary movie will show at Point Ruston theater at 7 p.m. March 14.

This film will be the starting point for a full cultural conversation about the need to return to the original intent of education, not indoctrination. “Whose Children Are They?” will inform and equip parents, teachers, grandparents and concerned citizens, to partner together for the innocence and well-being of our children. It will also educate all education stakeholders on the corrupting influence of teachers’ unions, and the vital importance of removing them from our schools, in addition to educating parents on the need to stand with good teachers, and empower teachers to stage a mass Union Exit.

Tickets may be available at the theater and are available online.