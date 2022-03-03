Online open house launched March 1 for Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation and its regional partners launched an online open house to update the public and gather input on features for the future Tacoma to Puyallup (T2P) Regional Trail.

This is the first of two online open houses for community members to share feedback on future trail features such as location of trail entrances, informational signage and viewpoints.

Much of the T2P Regional Trail will run alongside the future State Route 167 Expressway, six miles of new highway that will complete SR 167 between Puyallup and SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma.

A final trail segment between SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma and downtown Tacoma is currently under study.

Online open house information

When: Tuesday, March 1 to Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Where: Online at engage.wsdot.wa.gov/T2PRegionalTrail

Free Wi-Fi access is available through the Pierce County Library System. Additional Wi-Fi locations are provided through the Washington State Department of Commerce.

The public is also invited to comment by phone at 253-238-0398.

Details:

The online open house will be available in English, Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Participants will learn about the trail route study, the current process to finalize the trail route between downtown Puyallup and downtown Tacoma and next steps for trail design. Participants will have an opportunity to weigh in on priorities for trail features like the location of trail entrances, information on wayfinding signage, viewpoints and education markers.

About the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail

WSDOT, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Pierce County and the cities of Fife, Puyallup and Tacoma are working together to plan and build the Tacoma to Puyallup Regional Trail. The trail will connect downtown Puyallup to Fife and Tacoma, filling a major gap in the Pierce County trail network. People who live and work along the trail route will have a new option to travel without a motorized vehicle to a variety of destinations.