Former News Tribune food critic Sue Kidd dies of cancer at 52 – The Suburban Times

Sue Kidd, a long-time food critic and editor for The News Tribune, died Tuesday. She was 52. Kidd died from an aggressive form of cancer, according to her family. She was known in the South Sound as a fearless advocate for readers as well as for her dogged pursuit of all things related to food. [She was also the creator of the Dine Pierce County food blog.] Read more at The Tacoma News Tribune website.
