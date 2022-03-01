Governor adjusts mask mandate end date – The Suburban Times

Office of Governor Jay Inslee announcement.

In light of new [CDC] guidance and continued decreases in hospitalization rates, WA – along with OR and CA – will be adjusting the timing of our statewide mask requirement to end after March 11. Learn more here.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Dr. Anthony L-T Chen will lift his health order and no longer require masks in most indoor public settings on March 12. This update will align Pierce County with state guidance announced Monday.