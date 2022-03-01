 Governor adjusts mask mandate end date – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Governor adjusts mask mandate end date

· Leave a Comment ·

Office of Governor Jay Inslee announcement.

In light of new [CDC] guidance and continued decreases in hospitalization rates, WA – along with OR and CA – will be adjusting the timing of our statewide mask requirement to end after March 11. Learn more here.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Dr. Anthony L-T Chen will lift his health order and no longer require masks in most indoor public settings on March 12. This update will align Pierce County with state guidance announced Monday.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.