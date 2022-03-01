DuPont’s Sarah Wilton earns local scholarship – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Ms. Sarah Wilton of DuPont was recently honored for her outstanding community service accomplishments over the past four years at her high school, Harrison Prep.

Her distinguished record resulted in a nomination by City of Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen for an Association of Washington Cities Quality Communities scholarship. Additionally, members of the Lakewood City Council and the Lakewood First Lions Club have funded a local scholarship of $750 for Ms. Wilton. The scholarship funds can be used at a college or university of her choice.

In a letter to Wilton, Whalen said, “We hope you take well-deserved pride in your community service accomplishments over the past four years. Now comes four or more years of college where you will be challenged and busy. While you may have to forgo some of the community service activities you enjoyed during high school, we are confident that you will become a future leader in your community. You have our admiration and gratitude for your record of service. Study hard and make us proud.”