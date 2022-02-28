Lakewood’s ‘Secret Garden’ – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jim Endicott, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park.

Did you know that Lakewood has a community garden? Way back in 2013 former Lakewood mayor and current Pierce County Council member Doug Richardson and many of the members of the city council and a few other community leaders attended a ribbon cutting at the opening of the Lakewood Community Garden.

Under the auspices of the Parks Department, the garden has 5 large raised beds that are cared for by Kiwanis Club of Clover Park members. One hundred percent of the produce goes to a food bank. Over the last 9 years, well over 3 tons of fresh produce has been delivered to Nourish Food Bank on Steilacoom Blvd.

Additionally, there are 37 individual beds, 33 of which are 8’x4′, for gardeners use. The other 4 beds, narrower and taller, were designed with handicap individuals in mind. The raised beds are reserved through the Parks Department. A number of these beds are currently available on a first come, first served basis. If you would like to grow some of your own food, check at desk in city hall in Lakewood or call Nikki York (2539837835) Parks, Recreation and Community Services assistant.

The plots are $20 for the year (water and compost are available free), and you need to sign a gardener agreement. The remaining plots are available until March 15. After that date current registered gardeners have access to a second bed if available. Happy Gardening!