PCSD presents ATF special agent, K9 with certificate of appreciation – The Suburban Times

PCSD presents ATF special agent, K9 with certificate of appreciation

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Nov. 1, 2021, our agency was investigating an apparent homicide. It was believed that the suspect fled the location with the firearm used in the crime and discarded the firearm along his path of flight. Multiple detectives and deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the firearm. The local ATF office was contacted for assistance. Special Agent Sutton and his K9 partner, Wes, immediately responded to the location. Within 15 minutes of arrival, K9 Wes and his extraordinary nose located the firearm. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department appreciates both Special Agent Sutton and his K9 partner, Wes, for their continued support and dedication to duty.

