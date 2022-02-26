Passing the Torch: Origins of the UPS Black Student Union – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Passing the Torch: Origins of the UPS Black Student Union will be streamed on Monday, February 28 on the Tacoma Historical Society’s YouTube or Facebook.

In honor of Black History Month, Tacoma Historical Society is honored to share an interview featuring Lou Smith, the first president of the Black Student Union at the University of Puget Sound, which, at its inception in 1967, was the first BSU established in the state of Washington.

Current UPS students Kellen Hagans and Serena Sevasin interview Mr. Smith and THS board president Bill Baarsma, who worked with the first BSU leaders at UPS in his role as acting coordinator of the Black Studies program.

With thanks to Tacoma Creates for support of our public programming.