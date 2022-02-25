Strickland, New Democrat Coalition Launch Inflation Working Group – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), in conjunction with her New Democrat Coalition colleagues, helped launch the Coalition’s new working group to address inflation, free up supply chains, and lower costs for all Americans. The New Democrat Coalition is made up of more than 95 forward-thinking House Democrats who are committed to pro-economic growth, pro-innovation, and fiscally responsible policies.

“Washingtonians are struggling with the rising costs of goods, gasoline, and services. Inflation affects seniors, working families, and small businesses across the South Sound and our nation,” said Strickland. “I am proud to join my New Democrat Coalition colleagues to help launch this critical working group that is focused on finding solutions to reduce inflation, address supply chain issues, and lower costs. While Congressional Republicans have proposed nothing to reduce inflation, I remain committed to putting in the work to help address this issue.”

“The United States is experiencing a Biden Boom. Our economic recovery has been strong and widespread with growth in several sectors, but like the rest of the world, many Americans are facing rising costs driven by the pandemic,” said NDC Chair Suzan DelBene (WA-01). “From feeding their families to heating their homes, New Dems have heard how inflation is impacting our constituents’ daily lives. Our members are listening and have established the Inflation Working Group to advance policies that will address these challenges and lower costs for Americans. I thank Congresswoman Strickland for her leadership on this pressing issue.”