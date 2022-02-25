Housing Solutions: Lessons from our Neighbors to the North – The Suburban Times

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

The solution to the homelessness crisis is new housing. Meanwhile, services for those who are without housing must be provided. How can Pierce County create a system out of the many multiple organizational efforts that are trying to address this issue?

A group of organizations has combined forces to provide a community conversation on this topic. King County has set up a regional homelessness authority and a number of businesses and philanthropic organizations have combined forces to finance additional housing there. With the hope that some of King County’s experience can provide examples for Pierce County, this forum will include discussion from Marc Dones, CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority; former Governor Christine Gregoire, who has organized Challenge Seattle, a fundraising group; Felicia Salcedo, representing We Are In, a collaboration of service providers, nonprofits, businesses, experts and people with personal experiences of homelessness; and Mary Flowers, of the WA State Lived Experience Coalition and Village of Hope.

After speakers have discussed these issues and ideas, there will be an opportunity for forum participants to talk in small groups about what they heard and what might apply in Pierce County. Those thoughts will be gathered and compiled.

This forum will be on Wednesday, March 2, 5:30 to 7:00 pm. Register at bit.ly/3sRDk8L.

Cosponsors include : WA State Lived Experience Coalition, Pierce County Chapter; Pierce County Continuum of Care Racial Equity Committee; Right Here Right Now and League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.