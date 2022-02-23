Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 cases continue to drop. Cases, case rates, hospitalizations and deaths all dropped significantly from last week. Since our Feb. 1 case update, case and hospitalization rates fell by two-thirds.

Because the state did not update their dashboard on Presidents Day, case rate and hospitalization rates are from Friday.

On Feb. 17, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 1,264.8 for Jan. 23-Feb. 5, which is:

27.7% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Jan. 19-Feb. 1).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 13.9 for Jan. 30-Feb. 5, which is:

27.6% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Jan. 26-Feb. 1).

We confirmed 719 cases of COVID-19 for Feb. 13-19 and 25 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Parkland.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from South Hill.

A woman in her 60s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 70s from University Place.

A woman in her 60s from University Place.

A woman in her 80s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 60s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 90s from South Hill.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 40s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 176,014 cases and 1,226 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Feb. 12 is 103.

In the last 2 weeks:

27.2% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

22.0% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

26.7% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

