DuPont Student Awarded Prestigious PLU Scholarship – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

PARKLAND, Wash.— Pacific Lutheran University is announcing that Devin Bianchi-Rivera, a student at Steilacoom High School, has been named a President’s Scholar, earning a scholarship of $34,000 with the opportunity to compete for more.

Devin was part of an applicant pool of 400, of which 120 President’s Scholars were selected. All applicants met a rigorous standard of academic excellence; however, students awarded this scholarship displayed exemplary qualities in leadership, service, and academics, while also displaying the potential to enrich our campus community in the classroom and beyond. This year’s President’s Scholars have a cumulative average weighted GPA of 4.10.

These top students are invited to join us on campus this February to interview for the next tiers of PLU scholarships. Ten will be selected for our $40,000 per year Harstad Scholarship and five will receive our full-tuition Regents’ Scholarship.

