Tacoma’s Vision Zero seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities – The Suburban Times

Vision Zero is a global initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. The City is developing a Vision Zero Action Plan through summer 2022 when it will be brought before the City Council for approval. The contributing elements of the Vision Zero Action Plan will include recent crash data, equity indicators, and community involvement to determine the best solution that benefits all. To find out more about Vision Zero, visit cityoftacoma.org/visionzero.