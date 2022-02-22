Letter: Beyond The Lock, The Adventure Begins – The Suburban Times

Photo by Jeff Brown.

“The Secret Garden,” by Frances Hodgson Burnett, 1911, would be judged “one of the best children’s books of the 20th Century.”

It began with a tragedy, a locked gate, and a buried key.

A quite stark reverse of fortunes from the locked gate that led to the happy ending of “The Secret Garden” is the tale told by Martha Gellhorn.

Her account begins with beautiful flowers bordering the grounds. And a vegetable garden. And a well-built commodious home.

But beyond that? Beyond the carefully manicured landscaping? Beyond the lock?

An adventure into the macabre.

Gellhorn’s dispatch is simply entitled: “Dachau.”

Whether it’s the secret hidden behind a garden wall, the entrance to which is discouraged by a locked gate, or the discoveries to shock sensibilities and elicit shame, the truth to be known requires a gate swung wide.

It’s what Russ Linden wrote in his article entitled “You Can’t Manage a Secret,” for the publication “Governing.”

“Creating a culture of openness and candor is critical to organizational success. It takes a strong, concerted effort by leaders.”

That’s what real leaders do, as do those who would hold them accountable.

As John Pilger wrote in “Tell Me No Lies,” they “beg to differ from the established guardians of society.”

They undo locks, throw open gates, and let the public see.