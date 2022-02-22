Lakewood United: Update – The Suburban Times

- The restructuring of Lakewood United continues to move forward as we explore new ways to serve our community. Our intent to bring citizens together to discuss important issues and to connect with existing organizations remains a high priority.
- Lakewood United sponsored a booth at the Asia America Cultural Center’s annual New Year Celebration at the McGavick Center on February 19th. It was a beautifully organized family event filled with entertainment, delicious food and a joyful spirit. We met many wonderful people who seek to make connections with others in our community and who welcome a nonpartisan group focused on bringing citizens together.
- Lakewood United will have a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, February 24th at 5:00 PM. It will be hosted at the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. If you wish to view the meeting via Zoom, please email: lakewoodunited@gmail.com.
