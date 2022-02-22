Dive team recovers missing boater from American Lake – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, the Pierce County Metro Dive Team responded to American Lake in Lakewood to search for a boater who had gone missing the day before. A rescue operation had been conducted by Lakewood Police, West Pierce Fire and the Coast Guard, but they were unable to locate the missing boater.

The dive team searched the lake on Sunday, but had to pause the operation once it got dark. On Monday morning, they resumed the search and located the missing boater using sonar. He was found 77 feet underwater. The man was brought to shore and was transferred to the care of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The Lakewood Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are leading this death investigation.