 Dive team recovers missing boater from American Lake – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Dive team recovers missing boater from American Lake

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, the Pierce County Metro Dive Team responded to American Lake in Lakewood to search for a boater who had gone missing the day before. A rescue operation had been conducted by Lakewood Police, West Pierce Fire and the Coast Guard, but they were unable to locate the missing boater.

The dive team searched the lake on Sunday, but had to pause the operation once it got dark. On Monday morning, they resumed the search and located the missing boater using sonar. He was found 77 feet underwater. The man was brought to shore and was transferred to the care of the Medical Examiner’s Office.  The Lakewood Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are leading this death investigation.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.