LIT presents Early Stars Preschool Theatre Playtime – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

The LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE OF THEATRE, re-opened to public performances and developmental instruction, celebrates its spring quarter with new and unique creative theatre experience for ages 3 – 6 years with Early Stars Theatre Playtime.

LIT is excited to invite the community to Early Stars Creative Theatre. Every Saturday April 23rd – May 21st students will expand their imagination and have their creativity fostered in Theatre Playtime!

Each week a new theme will inspire laughter and creation starting with Princesses, Heroes, and Mystical Creatures where students will develop their own characters and story to the delight of their families.

Week two is a fantastical day for Woodland Creatures to tell their stories and romp around an imaginary forest.

Week three will take students to the sea with Pirates, Mermaids, and Sea Monsters. Come aboard and sail the seas with our smallest thespians.

Week four transports a library full of books onto our stage. Students will choose their most favorite book character and introduce you to them in a personalized story featuring Favorite Storybook Characters.

The final week is for magic and mystery with Fairies and Fantasy Friends where we celebrate all the fun in the fantasy genre with our littlest storytellers.

Early Stars Theatre Playtime will be taught by LaNita Walters. Walters studied at Berkley music college and then she returned home to start a family. In 2000 she started working at Grant Elementary School of the performing arts as the enrichment Glee club teacher which she named Superstar 101. As the program grew, she became the Enrichment coordinator as well as continuing teaching the Glee Club, Hip hop and creative dance classes. Walters is a constant presence on Puget Sound stages and we are excited to have her lead the way in the development of our Early Stars program.

LIT is one of the only programs to offer consistent theatre and performing arts options for preschool through Kindergarten students in the community. All staff are carefully background checked for everyone’s safety. Parents and family will have the opportunity to be in the audience each week to watch the stories unfold. Students may sign up for a single day or all of them!

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Institute of Theatre is the Educational Department of Lakewood Playhouse. LIT’s focus is nurturing students of all ages, at all stages, by offering a variety of theatrical education and performance opportunities, and empowering life skills through the experience of theatre. For further information please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042, or visit our website at www.lakewoodinstuteoftheatre.org.

SCHOLARSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE

You can see all details of LIT’s classes and register at www.lakewoodinstituteoftheatre.org

LOCATION

Lakewood Playhouse

5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW

Lakewood WA 98499

CLASS SCHEDULE

Early Stars Creative Theatre – Theatre Playtime

Ages: 3-6 yrs. old, MUST BE POTTY TRAINED

Dates: Saturdays, April 23-May 21 / Time: 10:30-11:30am

Topic: Themed classes, once a week

1st week – Princesses, Heroes, and Mystical Creatures

2nd week – Woodland Critters

3rd week – Pirates, Mermaids, and Sea Monsters

4th week – Favorite Storybook Characters

5th week – Fairies and Fantasy Friends