It Takes Two: Housing & Transportation – The Suburban Times

It Takes Two: Housing & Transportation

Submitted by Downtown On the Go.

Housing and transportation are inextricably linked; dense housing needs connected and frequent transit to succeed while transit needs demand to fuel expansion. Learn more about this intersection while we explore the question: how can we plan future development and transit expansion in concert for the benefit of both? This free virtual Friday Forum panel event will be held on February 25th from noon – 1:30 p.m. and will feature panelists Chris Karnes (Tacoma Planning Commission), Amanda DeShazo (Affordable Housing Consortium), Bebhinn Gilbert (Hopelink Mobility), and Kenzie Knapp (Pacific Lutheran University).

Register in advance for this webinar at tinyurl.com/DOTGFebForum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is a space to discuss transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to recognize real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to learn about new ideas in the transportation world. The 2022 forums are framed around the question what does it mean to be Home in Tacoma? and explore the intersection of housing and transportation as Tacoma looks towards significant housing policy updates.

