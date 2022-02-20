Not ready to spend $50,000 on a wedding? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Angela Strecker.

Tacoma – Blue Wings Events in partnership with the new Silver Cloud Hotel on Point Ruston, today announced their second All-Inclusive Micro Wedding day on Sunday, May 22, 2022 for $16,500. The All-Inclusive Micro wedding offers couples the opportunity to share the investment of the luxury décor, photos, cake, food, music and so much more, plus a beautiful new venue with an amazing view. Just show up in your wedding attire and get married! All put on by the talents of local wedding professionals to make the day perfect.

Past clients reviews:

“They did an amazing job with our micro wedding! They took the stress out of the planning and preparation for an affordable price, down to every detail to provide us a wonderful wedding and reception. We highly recommend a micro wedding.” Sept 2021

“Everything was elegant and beautiful and the planners accommodated all of our additional requests including live music and using special decor that we provided. We are so grateful to Blue Wings Events.” Sept. 2021

Features and benefits of an All-Inclusive Wedding include.

No Stress

Professional vendors

Share in the cost to give couples the best deal

This All-Inclusive Micro Wedding will be available one day only, Sunday, May 22, 2022 for $16,500. For more information on booking your time for the All-Inclusive Micro Wedding, visit www.bluewingsevents.com/microwedding

About Blue Wings Events Established in 2016, we are an event company that is focused specifically for couples that cannot assume the additional workload it takes to pull off the biggest event they’ll likely ever throw. Our goal is to allow the couple and family to really enjoy the process and a beautiful event, not spend time signing contracts or submitting venue documents and managing vendors months before or on the day of the wedding.