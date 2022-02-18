What’s UP with Biz: When One Door Closes, Others Open – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Narrows Plaza Bowl will close its doors for good at 10 p.m. The property, as well as the adjoining Galaxy Theaters property, is under contract and will be redeveloped into new market rate apartment homes called the Narrows Urban Village.

Plans call for 274 units to be built on the two parcels, spread among two four-story buildings and seven three-story buildings. The development will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a pool and plaza, as well as a community gathering space.

Per City of U.P. requirements, the developer will improve access from 22nd Street W. and 23rd Street W.

Construction is expected to begin sometime next month.

In another bit of news, TRA Medical Imaging will be relocating its offices at 2212 Mildred St. W. in an effort to consolidate its real estate holdings. Chris Coates, the company’s CEO, said the decision was a tough one, but necessitated by market forces. “We have a lot of excess space in downtown Tacoma,” he said, so the company has decided to utilize that square footage.

Although the building on Mildred will go on the market in the near future, Coates said the company is grateful for all the support shown to them by City staff. “U.P. was and is the best municipality we’ve ever worked with. We appreciate everything the City has done for us.”