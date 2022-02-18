 Tacoma Elks Celebrate The Birth Of Elkdom – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Elks Celebrate The Birth Of Elkdom

Submitted by Ernie Bodoh.

On February 16, 1968, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was founded in New York City. 154 years later, the Tacoma Elks #174 celebrated this landmark by initiating three new members in this wonderful fraternal organization.

This fraternal organization is founded on the idea that our members should give back to the community. We support several organizations that help the youth, veterans, active-duty military and those less fortunate in the Tacoma and surrounding area.

If you’re interested in knowing more about Elkdom, come by our Lodge at 2013 S. Cedar Street in Tacoma or email our Lodge Secretary at lee@tacomaelks.com

