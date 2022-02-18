Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks and vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Because of a delay in state reporting, we’re posting our COVID-19 vaccine and outbreak updates today. Starting next week, we’ll switch our outbreak update to Wednesdays and our vaccine update to Thursdays.

Outbreaks fell across the board in Pierce County this week. Outbreaks are down at businesses, long term care facilities and schools.

Total number of school outbreaks fell from 39 to 32 this week. The breakdown:

Classroom: 50%.

Sports: 10%.

Other: 40%.

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 120 outbreaks with 1,905 cases, a 27% drop in both cases and outbreaks from last week.

We saw 17 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 32 with 187 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine. And everyone 12 and older should get a booster dose. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Feb. 12, 64% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 68.6% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,390,800 doses to Pierce County residents and 585,900 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 9,100 doses.

We administered more than 2,000 first doses.

An average of 1,300 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 26.5%

12-17: 59.8%

18-19: 76.0%

20-34: 71.5%

35-49: 77.8%

50-64: 79.2%

65-79: 84.2%

80 and older: 93.3%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: