Lakewood RFQ – 2022 American Lake Park Waterfront Access Upgrades – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications, (SOQ), from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design services, engineering and construction management to assist the City in developing final design and construction documents for shoreline and accessibility upgrades at American Lake Park, located at 9222 Veterans Drive SW, Lakewood, WA. Services needed may include: surveying, detailed pedestrian pathway design, restroom design, bulkhead and retaining wall design, soils and drainage evaluations and reports, water access permitting, and construction document preparation for implementation of approved Preliminary Concept Plans. Final contract will include design development, preparation of construction documents, permitting, bidding assistance, and construction administration services.

The RFQs will be evaluated by a committee comprised of City staff. The top two (or more) consultants will be invited to interview with the evaluation committee. Interview format will be determined and shared after the RFQ’s are reviewed. Final selection for this project will be based on a combination of interview results, RFQ’s, and past performance and references.

The informational package is available here.

This material can be made available in an alternate format. Please direct all questions to Stacey Reding, Capital Projects Coordinator (253) 983-7852 or sreding@cityoflakewood.us .

Please submit your RFQ to: City of Lakewood, Office of the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 no later than Noon, Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022.

The City of Lakewood, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.