CPSD Board Meeting Recordings Now Available – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has made video recordings of its board meetings available online from the district’s YouTube channel. Links to board meeting recordings are also available on the district website.

Moving forward, board meetings will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel and recordings will be available to the public after the meeting has been completed.

View the school board meeting playlist or each individual meeting:

﻿For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.