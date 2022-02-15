Puyallup City Gallery New Show and Artist Reception – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

On Thursday February 17th, the City of Puyallup will host a reception for Trish Cole and Tammy Montevideo, the artists currently featured in “City Gallery” on the fifth floor of City Hall. Their joint show, “Material Expression,” contrasts how humans tend to focus much attention on financial gain and the material aspects of life, and in doing so ignore what is truly important: understanding, empathy, kindness, and unity.

Trish Cole uses self-printed material, acrylic, oil and various collage techniques to express her feelings about the injustices experienced by marginalized people in everyday life. Trish’s passion for art started at a very young age. While in elementary school, she attended summer art camps. Her passion for the outdoors, gardening, and the Pacific Northwest is imbued in all of her art. Trish attended the University of Washington and Burnley School of Art. After practicing as a freelance graphic designer for several years, she determined that fine art, and the various mediums of expression it affords, were her heart’s true calling.

“Art is a way to express the passion, and love of every emotion and experience in life. It is a way to diffuse, explore. and express tumultuous changes in society and humanity.”

Tammy Montevideo utilizes found objects used in her art called assemblage. After earning a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from Youngstown State University, Tammy worked as the art director for Maui Toys. She has also worked as a visual display artist, fine art framer, and art community liaison. Currently, Tammy is a painting instructor at Pinot’s Palette on South Hill, and coordinates the social media and website for Arts Downtown. She enjoys event planning, stage set design, and outdoor artists events. She’s also a real estate broker and has served as a Rotarian for the last eight years.

“Keeping a fine art objective is my main priority. One way to do this is by creating works that are ‘edgy’ using elements and subject matter that strike a chord in the viewer. Objects carry deep meaning for me. I collect things such as pieces of bark, rusty nails, old cards and letters, toys, mechanical pieces, used art tools, teeth, bones, and skulls. Clock parts really get me going! As a backdrop, I often use old music sheets, patterns, stamps, old photos and greeting cards and drawings. These works have a lot of innate energy. The parts carry a story, but they are further enriched by my attention and the process of telling it all over again in a different, more tangible way.”

Cole and Montevideo’s shared show will continue through March 28th.

City Gallery is free and open to the public during regular business hours. The gallery is curated by Arts Downtown, a local organization dedicated to supporting and promoting local artists with the vision of making art an essential part of the Puyallup community. City Gallery offers both established and new or emerging artists a place in which to showcase their work.

Event details:

Thursday, February 17th

5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

5th Floor Puyallup City Hall

333 S. Meridian