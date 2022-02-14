Cappy’s Produce for the Budget Conscious  – The Suburban Times

One of our favorite places for saving money for our food budget is Cappy’s Produce

I’m pretty sure that my wife Peg and I aren’t the only people that like good produce at affordable prices. One of our favorite places for saving money in our food budget is Cappy’s Produce, located in SouthEast Tacoma. We found this heaven while visiting our foot doctor on 74th and Pacific and exploring after an appointment. I think Cappy’s may have also offered their produce for sale at the StarLite Drive-In a few years back which was on the border between Tacoma and Lakewood.

Friendly Cappy’s Produce is laid back and helpful if you have questions. This article was written after a late Friday afternoon shopping spree. The total cost without tax was just under twenty dollars. The tax and the higher price purchase was the result of buying two pink, white, and brown coconut candy bars, which I devoured on my way home.

The total cost without tax was just under twenty dollars.

The actual food items were: a huge plastic bag of large green grapes, a paper bag filled with a dozen Dole organic bananas, another plastic bag of sweet peppers, two tangelos, two Kiwi fruit, a posey of cilantro, two huge pink grapefruit, a bag of celery, and a package of cocktail carrots for nibbling on.

If Peg had been with me we might have made some purchases from their meat market, and done more exploring of the fruit and veggies.

At the entrance if you turn to the left where the shopping carts are you’ll find pre-bagged or boxed veggies at very affordable prices. You can only guess at the quality, but we only got hurt once with a purchase of a bag of red delicious apples. Although crisp, several had brown cross-hatching on the inside. Our deer didn’t seem to mind, however. On this trip we only paid $2 for a dozen Dole organic bananas, which would have probably cost us between four to five dollars or more anywhere else.

Most of the Cappy’s Produce advertising is done with sandwich boards

I think most of the Cappy’s Produce advertising is done with sandwich boards placed on their own location.

Earlier this week I considered buying grapefruit at Safeway, but they were only about 2/3 the size of Cappy’s. I ate one of my large grapefruits this morning for breakfast. The pink and sweet/tart insides were absolutely wonderful and a very tasty start for my breakfast.

Two Facebook online reviews:

“great prices. friendly people” – D.C.

“Great produce and so much more!” H.F.B.

Contact Information:

Cappy’s Produce

1232 72nd St E, Tacoma, WA 98404

(253) 503-1576