Letter: Encouraging News Concerning Your Right To Know – The Suburban Times

By Paul Wagemann and David Anderson

The public may soon have immediate access to recordings of Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board meetings.

The editorial headline in the February 11, 2022, Tacoma News Tribune read, “WA parents deserve easy access to school board meetings.”

The CPSD school board agrees.

According to district spokesperson Leanna Albrecht, “The CPSD school board … has asked the superintendent to explore the cost and feasibility of posting the board meetings online.”

The House of Representatives recently passed HB 1973 which requires audio recordings of school board meetings and also encourages districts to make the recordings available online.

The current user-unfriendly practice in the CPSD, according to the editorial, makes available recordings of school board meetings but only by filing a time-consuming public records request.

Rolling out the welcome mat for the public to be active participants in public education – whether through expanded opportunities for public comment, or through online access to recordings of board meetings – would be in keeping with a transparent and accountable school board.

“The power of public engagement (is that on which) school boards – and our democracy – depend. This means updating public meeting and comment processes to welcome more people and viewpoints into the work of democratic policymaking.” (American School Board Journal, February 2022)

As with the legislature, the public may likewise want to encourage the CPSD to make its board meeting recordings not only available, but available online.

The next opportunity for the public to comment is Monday, February 14, 6 pm either in person at the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, or by visiting the meeting webinar link.

As CPSD Board members, Paul Wagemann and David Anderson do not speak for the board but do believe as elected representatives – along with our fellow board members – that your voice matters.