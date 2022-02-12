TNT: WA parents deserve easy access to school board meetings – The Suburban Times

The News Tribune’s Editorial Board is in favor of the unanimously passed HB 1973, “which would require school board meetings across Washington to be audio recorded”.

From the editorial, “We’ve seen it right here in the South Sound, repeatedly: local school board meetings — which have historically flown under the radar — becoming flashpoints for the most contentious and loaded issues of our time.

“Frankly, it’s a lot to follow — for parents already trying to do their best to put food on the table and partake in their child’s education, and local journalists, like those at The News Tribune, who often find local school board meetings on their never-ending list of things that need covering.

Read the full editorial at The News Tribune.