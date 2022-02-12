CPSD Staff Spotlight: Mario (James) Reaves – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lake Louise Elementary School counselor Mario Reaves. This is his 27th year as a school counselor, his 10th in the district and his ninth at Lake Louise.

Mario began his journey as a counselor when his mother, an RN at Western State Hospital, offered him a job in the mentally ill offender program just four days after high school graduation. Mario quickly learned that this position was a little too dangerous, so he continued his education to become a counselor.

While working at Western State’s rehabilitation workshop, Mario heard his true calling. “I heard the sound of the Steilacoom High School band playing, and it brought back all these memories of my time playing football and going to class and it hit me – I should teach in a school district,” he said.

From that moment on, Mario began his 27-year career helping young students develop their emotional intelligence. “It was a lightbulb moment and I realized I wanted to help people proactively at the K-5 level,” he said.

“I realized the importance of working with children and having the continuity of six years and helping give them those social skills, emotional skills and other skills they need to move on to middle school.”