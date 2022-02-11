Lakewood’s Steilacoom Blvd expected to reopen Feb. 18 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Steilacoom Boulevard is expected to reopen on Friday, Feb. 18, as our sewer main repair project in Lakewood wraps up next week. The contractor working for Pierce County completed the paving work this week and will be placing temporary striping next Thursday. We will provide more details as we get closer to the reopening date.

Permanent striping work is expected to take place in March, along with some final utility work. Both temporary and permanent pavement striping work are weather dependent.

We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during construction. Learn more about our project.