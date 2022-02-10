Letter: Lakewood honors 20th Anniversary of Sister Cities – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

The Lakewood City Council recently issued a proclamation by Mayor Jason Whalen which celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Sister Cities relationship between the City of Lakewood and Okinawa, City, Okinawa, Japan.

The Lakewood Sister Cities Association (LSCA) has coordinated numerous exchanges and engagement events for representatives of the City of Lakewood and Okinawa City such as student exchanges, video conference exchanges, art exchanges and delegation visits. The 20 years of courtship between the City of Lakewood and Okinawa City has resulted in a deeper understanding of the peoples in both cities and many lasting friendships have been formed.

The purpose of LSCA is to provide Lakewood citizens with opportunities to enrich their lives by offering forums for community involvement and to encourage educational, cultural, economic, trade, and tourism though the sister city experience. LCSA’s international city affiliates include, Okinawa City, Japan; Bauang, Philippines; Danzhou, Hainan Province, People’s Republic of China; and Gimhae, South Korea.

It’s worth noting that Lakewood residents include German, Irish, English, Mexican, Norwegian, Korean, Italian, French, Filipino, Scotch-Irish, Scottish, Puerto Rican, Japanese, Chinese, Cuban, and Asian cultures including India and other categories of ethnicity.

Lakewood citizens now have the opportunity to enrich their lives by becoming involved with the Lakewood Sister Cities Association (LSCA), a non-profit 501©3 organization affiliated with the City of Lakewood, one of Washington State’s most diverse cities. If you are interested in becoming a member of LSCA please contact Connie Coleman-Lacadie at cjlacadie@aol.com.