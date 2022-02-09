Lakewold Gardens Volunteer Opportunity – The Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens announcement.

We will be pulling English Ivy and Himalayan blackberry on the beach hillside. Once that is done, we will be bringing 3’-4’ logs down from the service area to stake into place on the hillside to prevent soil erosion. This is done to create a safe pathway and maintain the slope of the hillside as part of the Alexander Path renovation. We plan to reopen the Alexander Path in 2024, so come be a part of history!

Youth groups, families, individuals of all skill levels are encouraged! We will provide water, light snacks, gloves, and any tools needed. Come wearing clothes and shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty and are weather appropriate. When you get here come through the main gate, park and then meet by the house by the ‘Volunteers Sign in Here” sign. Activity requires heavy lifting and bending. Can accommodate 10-15 people. If you have any questions about this volunteer opportunity call us at (253) 584-4106 or e-mail lpagni@lakewoldgardens.org

The work party will start with a short orientation to the property. This is a great opportunity to explore other volunteer roles at Lakewold Gardens.