Pierce County Library Board discusses eliminating fines and fees and other issues – The Suburban Times

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss eliminating fines on books and materials returned after their due dates and fees for replacing lost books and materials, and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Since mid-March 2020, the Pierce County Library System has not been assessing fines on overdue books, movies and other materials, nor has it collected fees for replacing unreturned books and materials. It removed the fines and fees to alleviate further economic burdens brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Library System’s Board of Trustees is examining whether to eliminate fines and fees permanently.

Library administrators and staff support the removal of fines and fees as a way to provide better and more equitable access to Library services for all people. In the past two years, when the Library System has not been collecting fines, staff observed no change in the rate materials returned to libraries.

Library administrators believe fines and fees pose an economic barrier to using and accessing libraries, which are a significant public resource connecting people to information and technology. During the past 30 years, many other library systems have gone fine free to increase public access and remove barriers.

