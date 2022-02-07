Letter: Street Racers: Putting Us All In Danger – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shawna Marie Pederson.

Something very frightening is happening all around us. Something very dangerous is utilizing our Police resources while other crimes await a response. Something very illegal and reckless is infiltrating our neighborhoods, our streets, and our cities. I am talking about street racing.

Last night, Saturday, February 5 into early this morning Sunday, February 6, street racers once gathered in several places in Tacoma and then made their way into our beautiful City of Lakewood. The gatherings had multiple police officers scrambling all over but, as usual, they all scattered to their next stop to perform more outrageous activities.

Our residents are living terrified. The weekend prior, these street racers invaded a neighborhood at 84th and Park Avenue, setting a couch on fire, while residents watched in horror. They threatened violence on some residents and some say they now want to move out of the area for their safety. How fair is this? People who have made this area their home now having to relocate because some irresponsible, lawless people are acting out the video games they grew up playing. This is not Grand Theft Auto or Need For Speed. This is our safety I’m talking about.

As I laid awake in bed late last night, I could hear it loud and clear. They had made their way to Lakewood. Right up the street from me. I could hear the loud mufflers, the screeching of tires, and then, the sounds of police sirens. The sounds lasted for what seemed like forever. So, I turned on my police scanner and I listened. More police resources attending to them and more calls pending while these criminals take up time that it needed elsewhere for serious crimes.

They were at 112th and Bridgeport Way, a street that many of us drive quite often. They had the streets blocked while they carried out their senseless acts, not giving any consideration to the innocent people around them, just trying to make it home to their families. It is very clear: they don’t care.

They had already been in 8 different places in Tacoma and they were now here, in our City. They are out to cause fear and to intimidate all of those near them. And, even people in their homes, trying to sleep. They have made it known that these are not our streets, but their streets. And, they have no plans to stop.

There were guns involved the past two nights, too. One of those incidents was a resident who has had enough and had armed himself.

Is this what it’s going to take to stop this?

Is this what our Cities are becoming?

When are we going to say enough is enough?

And, more importantly, are they ever going to see what they are doing to the rest of us?

Will they ever even care?

One can only hope so.

If not, I’m afraid that we are heading for disaster.

They are destroying our Cities.

This is not some video game.

This is REAL life!