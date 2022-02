“TACOMA, Wash. — It seems as if Tacoma and Steilacoom’s mayors have a new pen pal: Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“On Wednesday, both mayors acknowledged they sent a friendly letter to the Chinese leader to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the start of the Olympic Games in Beijing. It is the kind of thing that elected leaders often do, without any sort of expectation for a response.”

Read the rest of the story at King5.com.