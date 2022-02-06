 Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week Feb. 7-14 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week Feb. 7-14

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Barb Kohler.

February 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. Most people are unaware that congenital heart defects (CHD) are the number one birth defect in the United States, yet 1 in every 110 (40,000 annually) are born with one or more CHDs. Of those, 25% will need heart surgery or medical interventions just to survive. Today, 2-4 million Americans are living with CHD with more than half of those being over the age of 18. Although treatment options are improving for this population, CHD remains a leading cause of death for children. CHD is not just a birth defect, but a life-long condition requiring specialized care and regular monitoring to reduce any risk of developing heart disease as they age as well as possible heart transplant.

This is a very personal issue for me and my family as my grandson was born in 2019 with 5 congenital heart defects. There is no adequate description of the emotional, physical and financial toll this can take on a family. Fortunately there is support through Mended Little Hearts (www.mendedlittlehearts.org), and there is also promising research, but much needs to be done. In my grandson’s first year of life, he endured:

  • 2 resuscitations
  • 2 blood transfusions
  • 2 blood clots
  • 3 surgeries (2 additional invasive procedures)
  • 10+ ultrasounds (cranial, legs, abdomen)
  • 12+ echocardiograms
  • 35+ X-rays
  • 35+ nights in the hospital
  • 40+ appointments (doctors, therapies, etc.)
  • 300+ needle pokes (medications, vaccines, blood draws, IVs, etc.)
  • 2500+ doses of medication
  • countless beeps from monitors and/or pumps (day and night every day)

Today my grandson is thriving! Next month he will turn 3 and even though he is still on a G-tube and lots of medication, he is a happy boy that doesn’t know he has so many issues. Another heart surgery is planned for the summer.

Awareness about CHD is vital to making a better life for children and adults living with CHD. Through early detection and diagnosis, better treatment options, and CHD research, these children and adults will have a far better chance of living longer, healthier lives.

Reader Interactions

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.