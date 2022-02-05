What’s Coming to Tacoma Parks & Zoos in 2022  – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.
Metro Parks Tacoma has an exciting list of new things coming to Tacoma parks in 2022. All were designed with and for the community to preserve and acknowledge history, and look to a cleaner, greener future for everyone.
The majority of these projects have been made possible thanks to support of the 2014 Parks & Zoo bond approved by Tacoma voters.
Here’s a peek at what’s coming:
Spring
- Jan (current) New pilings under the historic Point Defiance Marina Boathouse, to replace worn-out supports
- Feb 2: New eco-friendly, kid-friendly playground surfacing at Wright Park and McCarver Park.
- March: New rose arbor at Point Defiance Park
- April 1: Opening of Nature Play Garden at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium
- April 30: Community celebration of the new area of Swan Creek Park, combining biking/hiking opportunities with nature exploration, music, food and fun
- April: Design begins for upgrades to bridge, lagoon and culvert at Titlow Park, with community input
- April: Public engagement begins in the Master Plan update for Portland Avenue Park
- May 7: Opening of new animal show at the Zoo’s Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater
- May 14: Grand re-opening of the historic W.W. Seymour Conservatory with vivarium, living plant wall, new HVAC heating system, upgraded glass planes, restrooms, office, paths, parking and gift shop
Summer
- Opening of new electric tram tour station at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, with eco-friendly “people-movers” that roll quietly through the Free-Roaming Area past bison, elk and moose
- Re-opening of Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park, including new, safe vehicle/pedestrian/bike access roads; new pavilion, plaza, paths and seating; ocean-themed play area, ADA/elder access and viewpoints; and signage/design around traditional Indigenous use as Canoe Journey pullout
- Construction begins at Tacoma Nature Center on new ADA entry path, roofing
- Construction begins on new Gas Station Park, with tricycle pathways, play area, trees, shelter and more
- Removal of wading pool at Portland Ave Park, fire damage repair begins
Fall
- Construction planned for New Clerk’s House building at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum
- Work begins on Melanie’s Park on Thea Foss Waterway
- Improvements to community and neighborhood parks
- Design development on improvements to Lincoln Park, with community input
