What’s Coming to Tacoma Parks & Zoos in 2022  – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma has an exciting list of new things coming to Tacoma parks in 2022. All were designed with and for the community to preserve and acknowledge history, and look to a cleaner, greener future for everyone.

The majority of these projects have been made possible thanks to support of the 2014 Parks & Zoo bond approved by Tacoma voters.

Here’s a peek at what’s coming:

Spring

Jan (current) New pilings under the historic Point Defiance Marina Boathouse, to replace worn-out supports﻿

Feb 2: New eco-friendly, kid-friendly playground surfacing at Wright Park and McCarver Park.

March: New rose arbor at Point Defiance Park

April 1: Opening of Nature Play Garden at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

April 30: Community celebration of the new area of Swan Creek Park, combining biking/hiking opportunities with nature exploration, music, food and fun

April: Design begins for upgrades to bridge, lagoon and culvert at Titlow Park, with community input

April: Public engagement begins in the Master Plan update for Portland Avenue Park

May 7: Opening of new animal show at the Zoo's Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater

May 14: Grand re-opening of the historic W.W. Seymour Conservatory with vivarium, living plant wall, new HVAC heating system, upgraded glass planes, restrooms, office, paths, parking and gift shop

Summer

Opening of new electric tram tour station at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, with eco-friendly “people-movers” that roll quietly through the Free-Roaming Area past bison, elk and moose

Re-opening of Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park, including new, safe vehicle/pedestrian/bike access roads; new pavilion, plaza, paths and seating; ocean-themed play area, ADA/elder access and viewpoints; and signage/design around traditional Indigenous use as Canoe Journey pullout

Construction begins at Tacoma Nature Center on new ADA entry path, roofing

Construction begins on new Gas Station Park, with tricycle pathways, play area, trees, shelter and more

Removal of wading pool at Portland Ave Park, fire damage repair begins

Fall