All Your Account Are Belong To Us – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

I have received half-a-dozen email phishing attempts in the last week, and I am a hawk about email security. Warnings claim to come from Amazon, PayPal, Chase Bank, et cetera, that announce your ‘account is locked!’ or other sensational alarms.

Then you notice that the return address is completely unintelligible and definitely not from the source it claims to be.

At a minimum, this can cause a loved one to run circles on a wild goose chase. But a crafty scammer could clean out your account and co-opt your identity.

First, how can you protect your identity:

www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2022/02/identity-theft-can-happen-anyone

Secondly, what if you could safely fight phishing scammers? If you receive a suspicious email, you can forward it to a phishing investigation entity like these:

Got spam (on your phone)? Forward it to SPAM (7726).

Lock them up!