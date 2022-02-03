Good, Bad, and Great News about Gravelly Lake road construction – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood social media post.

On Feb. 14, the road in green will be open to all, yellow are local-only access, red are closed.

We have some good news, some bad news, and some great news pertaining to road construction around Gravelly Lake.

The good news? On Feb. 14, Gravelly Lake Drive and the new Veterans/Gravelly Lake roundabout will open to through traffic.

The bad news? On Feb. 14, Washington Boulevard will close between Lake City Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive. Refer to the attached map for detour routes. This phase of work is expected to be completed by early fall.

The great news? The JBLM North Access project is progressing on schedule and delivering improvements. Sidewalks and bike lanes will improve non-motorized access. New crossings will improve safety. New medians on Washington Boulevard will feature trees and streetlights. New roundabouts will reduce delays and accidents, and improve pedestrian friendliness.

