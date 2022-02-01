Hidden Hero: William Key – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Born and raised in Charlotte, N.C., Will Key is a first grade teacher at Lake Louise Elementary School. As an educator, He is passionate about being a catalyst for students, stimulating curiosity and inspiring their learning.

Will is steadfast in his belief that all students have the capacity to learn and succeed and demonstrates that through his commitment to helping young learners progress in their skills during the school year. He feels great joy when a student who cannot read at the beginning of the year works hard and progresses to sounding out words and later reads independently.

Will is enthusiastic about the future of his students, and he is inspired by the multitude of talents they display and acts of kindness they consistently convey. Their actions make him confident that the world will be a better place in their capable hands.

In addition to his commitment to serving elementary youth in Clover Park School District, Will is also immensely proud to have served as a Master-at-Arms for the United States Navy.

About Hidden Heroes

The city of Lakewood’s MLK Committee is excited to honor pioneers in the overlapping Clover Park School District and local Black communities. Hidden Heroes is an initiative that highlights and celebrates the many contributions of Black students, staff and community leaders within the Lakewood area during the weeks of Black History Month.

We invite recipients to share this with others in hopes that it sparks dialogue around the important roles those of the Black diaspora have and continue to play in shaping our country and community.

To learn about other hidden heroes, visit the Lakewood Pierce County Library and explore the Black History Month display, or find books, movies and more online any time at www.piercecountylibrary.org.