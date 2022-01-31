Looking for a Good Deal? Try St. Vinnies – The Suburban Times

Let’s go shopping at St. Vinnies.

It was a gorgeous day in Pierce County, so Peg and I thought: “Let’s go shopping at St. Vinnies.”

I have no problem finding sweet deals at the St. Vinnies thrift store in Tacoma on South 56th Street. Just stepping two feet into the store I saw a treasure just waiting to be claimed. Although I’m not fluent in French, I do know that certain “jena se qua” when I see it. Every golfer can benefit from this little portable putting system to help anyone develop that right feel for sinking a putt in the office, the garage, or on the actual golf course in warmer weather.

By walking in another twenty-five feet I found a trove of bicycles. Not one, not two, but quite a selection. I would have purchased one to take home, but I have strict rules about exercising on anything in public.

One of the great things about St. Vinnies is that they not only have good prices, but they even give discounts according to the price tag of each treasure. It’s like saving money, plus!

Stepping out the back door I found several office tables with cranks to raise or lower the working surface. St. Vinnies has great stuff for your home or your business. That’s tough to beat.

Our excursion took place in late January, so we didn’t get the full St. Vinnies treatment. Come April through September I would be able to see a wide expanse of yard and workshop tools, but each trip introduces us to super deals. I came back empty handed, but Peg found children’s books and a portfolio of Manet prints as well as “Handy Maps of the United States” from 1942. All in all, we had a great time. The staff was friendly and helpful and offered suggestions as well. St. Vinnies is a great place to shop . . . and donate. St. Vinnies helps people and families all across Pierce County. The funds from donations and purchases go to helping people. Circumstances differ, but St. Vinnies can assist people with rent, food, gas, utilities, and more. We are thrilled to shop and share stories about St. Vinnies. Learn more about St. Vinnies by visiting their website – svdptacoma.org/