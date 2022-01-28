Adam Cook Appointed Tacoma Venues & Events Director – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Deputy Director Adam S. Cook to the position of Director, Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE), effective January 31, 2022. The Tacoma City Council confirmed the appointment on January 25.

Cook has been interim department Director for Tacoma Venues & Events since September 2021, leading the department through the re-opening of the Tacoma Dome, ongoing events at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, transitioning management at the City of Tacoma-owned theaters, and oversight of Special Events, the Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality, and Tacoma Creates.

“Adam Cook’s authentic and collaborative leadership and his astute financial oversight have ensured the well-being of our venues and our arts and culture sector despite challenging pandemic impacts,” said City Manager Elizabeth Pauli. “Under his leadership, we look forward to continued growth for the department in their mission of providing welcoming and inclusive spaces for all, generating positive economic impact and quality of life for the community.”

As the City of Tacoma’s Director for TVE, Cook will be responsible for leading the operations and management of the City of Tacoma’s public assembly facilities, including strategic partnerships to improve community access to diverse and creative citywide programming. The role includes generating positive economic impact, managing maintenance and investment into infrastructure to ensure continued viability, and nurturing arts and business sector partnerships.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead our talented team as stewards of these iconic community assets for the City of Tacoma,” said Cook. “I look forward to working with our crew to continue to present and host world-class events with our culture of safety and service excellence. We have made Tacoma a destination market and will continue to build engagement with our community and local organizations through increased access to our venues and diverse programming.”

Cook joined the City of Tacoma in 2019 as Deputy Director for Tacoma Venues & Events where he helped lead the day-to-day operations of the department including managing department budgets, revenues, and contracts. Cook has more than 20 years’ experience in venues and events including leadership roles at the Rose Quarter (Portland, OR), Edmonton Expo Centre and Rexall Place (Edmonton, AB, Canada), Comcast Arena (Everett, WA), and most recently as Vice President of Operations for Seafair (Seattle, WA). He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME) and serves on the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) Venue Management School Board of Regents. He earned his Certified Venue Executive designation from IAVM in 2014 and is a published author and speaker for the industry association.

About Tacoma Venues & Events: The City of Tacoma enhances quality of life for the community and drives economic vitality through its premier venues and diverse entertainment opportunities. Tacoma Venues & Events manages these renowned venues which include the Tacoma Dome, one of the world’s largest wood domed structures with flexible seating configurations ranging from 5,000-21,000; the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, artful and modern with its trademark glass walls and 119,000 square feet of event space; Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers; and the historic Pantages and Rialto Theaters, and Theatre on the Square. The department includes Special Events, the Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality, and Tacoma Creates.