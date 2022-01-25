 Strickland Launches First Valentines for Veterans Drive – The Suburban Times

Strickland Launches First Valentines for Veterans Drive

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced the launch of her first annual Valentines for Veterans Drive, where South Sound residents are invited to make handmade Valentine’s Day cards and bring them to her offices in either Lacey or Lakewood starting on Monday, January 24th, 2022 through Monday, February 7, 2022. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans living across Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“As the daughter of a veteran, I know that our veterans deserve our respect, gratitude and love,” said Strickland. “Our Valentines for Veterans drive is a great opportunity for young people and the entire South Sound community to acknowledge the extraordinary service of the thousands of veterans that are our neighbors, friends and loved ones.” 

Residents can leave valentines at the labeled drop box by the elevator on the first floor of Lacey City Hall or at the labeled drop box by the front desk of Lakewood City Hall at any time from Monday through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Monday, February 7. Valentines can also be mailed in at either of the addresses listed below.

LACEY DISTRICT OFFICE
Lacey City Hall – 3rd Floor
420 College St SE, Suite 3000
Lacey, WA  98503

LAKEWOOD DISTRICT OFFICE
6000 Main Street SW, Suite 3B
Lakewood, WA  98499

For questions, please contact my office at (360) 459-8514. 

