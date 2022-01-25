Letter: Ainsworth, Boatman house – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Anthony Caprara Jr.

I still am part owner of our house at 5833 112th. St. I and my sister played with Lucy and Alex Formwalt who lived in this house. The hidden room upstairs and the root cellar out back. They had a barn which they had 3 horses that romped in the field where the Lakewood county club was built. Theirs was a cool house.

In the front room was a grand piano which Mrs. Formwalt played. They had a garage out back which Mr. Formwalt had a huge train setup. Below this house were apple and plum trees. The field would sometimes get flooded from Clover Creek.

Well just a short story.

It’s very long because I know Lakewood real good from being one of the first newspaper boys at 7 years old for The Suburban Times, then the TNT.

Many life experiences in Lakewood. Our house was moved from the Colonial Center from across the street from Hess bakery. It stood where the old Godfather pizza was, but was moved in 1955.

Sorry long story.

Walked to the old post office on Lakeview with our mother to pick up mail.

That’s all. I’m 70 and tired tonight. Thank you kindly. St. Francis Cabrini 1st graduating class.