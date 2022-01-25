Gravelly Lake roundabouts taking shape – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Gravelly Lake Drive and Veterans Drive roundabout is taking shape. The contractor will complete the final two concrete pavement pours in the roundabout early this week. Following that, the contractor will finish the remaining sidewalk and curb sections. The contractor is scheduled to pave the base lift (top lift of this section possible depending upon temperatures) next week. Additionally, they will complete the base lift of asphalt for the easternmost lanes of Gravelly south of Nyanza. Top lift of asphalt for all work near Nyanza will be completed later in the spring after temperatures increase.

After paving, the contractor will complete other work within the corridor before opening Veterans. The current date for opening the Veterans Drive roundabout is February 17. On that date, detours will shift and Washington Boulevard east of 83rd will be closed.