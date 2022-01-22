Trapped – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

Did you know that we live in one of the worst places in the nation for human trafficking? Due to our proximity to an international airport, JBLM, I-5, and the Port, the state of Washington is the second worst state and Tacoma is seventh worst city on the list of where traffickers find and exploit victims.

On any given day, between 300 and 500 people – some as young as 11 years old – are trafficked in the Puget Sound area for labor or sex. I admit I was shocked and disgusted to learn the details of how trafficking is devastating people in Pierce County.

January is Anti-Human Trafficking Month and we’ve created a series of social posts and ads to raise awareness for young people, provide resources for help, and alert parents of the danger signs.

Given the young age of many of the victims, we’ve placed some of the ads in Snapchat, which attracts a younger follower. In that platform alone, we’ve generated more than 5.5 million impressions and nearly 50,000 clicks to the Washington Trafficking Prevention website for more information and help.

A new radio ad will be launching in a few days and I have a sneak preview of the video ad that is airing soon:

The campaign will run through the end of the month, but traffickers will continue to snare and trap victims. You can help by learning more and sharing the County’s posts in your own social media. When you know the facts, you can help stop the violence.

Thanks for reading,