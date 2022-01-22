Letter: Hot Topics at School Board Meeting – The Suburban Times

By Paul Wagemann and David Anderson

Disciplinary issues, citizen complaints against a board director, more on the mascot naming matter, COVID recovery, and graduation rates are all slated for presentation and discussion at the school board workshop on Monday, January 24, 5:30 pm.

At the January 10, 2022, Clover Park School Board meeting, Director David Anderson made a motion “that the school Board have on its regular agenda, as soon as time for relevant reports are prepared, the subject of school discipline.” The motion, seconded by Director Paul Wagemann, was passed unanimously by the Board.

Though “tentative and subject to change” the agenda – which can be found here – indicates that the discipline report will be made by Brian Laubach.

Meanwhile a preliminary analysis of disciplinary issues within the Clover Park School District by school year, school, race, and offenses has been published.

Though no public comment period is provided at school board workshops, the public may attend in person at the Student Services Center, Room 4, 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr SW.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/88689409122?pwd=N1RrTlpwcDFoeDlDU0I5THI3dC9uQT09. Passcode: 929326 or via Telephone US: +1 253 215 8782. Webinar ID: 886 8940 9122 and follow the prompts. You do not need to download any special software. All you need to do is click the above link. If you have any questions, please contact Carmen Lewis at cwlewis@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or call (253) 583-5190.